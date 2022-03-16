Report: Broncos place right-of-first-refusal tender on OLB Malik Reed

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to throw under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey

DENVER — The Broncos are reportedly giving restricted free agent outside linebacker Malik Reed a right-of-first-refusal tender, according to 9News.

A right-of-first-refusal tender means only the Broncos have the rights to match a contract offered to Reed from another team and the Broncos would not get draft pick compensation if they do not match said offer. The tender means Reed's salary will be $2.43 million in 2022 if he stays in Denver.

Reed has been with the Broncos for his entire NFL career, signing as a undrafted free agent in 2019. Despite being undrafted, Reed has made a name for himself in the NFL, becoming a key special teams player and a backup edge rusher for the Broncos. He's started in 34 games, totaling 123 tackles and 15 sacks in three seasons.

For the majority of his career, Reed has backed up Bradley Chubb and Von Miller, who each have had serious injuries the past three years, allowing Reed to get on the field more than anticipated. Now Reed is expected to back up Chubb and soon-to-be Bronco Randy Gregory.