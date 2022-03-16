ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified more than 60 years later using DNA

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
PHOENIX (AP) — “Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday a little girl whose burned remains were found more than 60 years ago in a remote area of Arizona was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico.

Her partially buried remains were located in a desert wash July 31, 1960. The Prescott community in central-north Arizona paid for a funeral.

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company recently raised $4,000 for specialized testing to finally identify her.

Authorities say they do not know who took and killed the child, and the case is still under investigation.

