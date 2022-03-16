ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playing Poetry For Neanderthals

By Allie Gold
 5 days ago
Today on our 15 Minute Morning Show we are playing 'Poetry For Neanderthals.' This is a competitive word-guessing card game from Exploding Kittens.

Using just one single syllable words, you have to give clues to your team trying to guess the secret phrase. If you mess up and use a big word, you get bopped on the head with a 2-foot long inflatable club! Watch the morning show as they laugh and laugh playing this game together!

