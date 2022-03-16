Mother of Ronald Greene voices her dismay at State Police Col Reeve’s testimony in her son’s death

Former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves tells a special House committee examining the May 2019 fatal arrest of Ronald Greene that he did not take an active role in the investigation of motorist’s death. The 30-year veteran of law enforcement said it was standard procedure to not get involved in such investigations.

“I did not read the report until probably the Fall of 2020, and it may have been after I retried before I ever read the report,” said Reeves.

Reeves testified for about three hours on Tuesday where lawmakers accused him of being disengaged after learning that a motorist died following a violent struggle with troopers.

The mother of Ronald Greene, Mona Hardin listened to Reeves’ testimony and had this response.

“It’s awful that someone that’s been in such a high position could have so many I don’t know responses to answers that should have been directly answered,” said Hardin.

In his opening statement, Reeves said Greene was on cocaine and was drinking during the high-speed chase leading up to his death. New Orleans Representative Jason Hughes told Hardin her son was never given the opportunity to face a judge or jury because he believes Greene was executed.

“In my opinion at the hands of a few bad apples that were sworn to serve and protect,” said Hughes.

Hardin then broke into tears and while trying to compose herself she apologized to committee members.

Reeves told the committee he trusted the system and allowed officers to perform their investigation into Greene’s death and turn over their findings to the DA. Baton Rouge Representative Edmond Jordan told Reeves his hands-off approach is alarming.

“It really is disappointing that a former colonel of state police would sit here in a committee under oath and just do these things,” said Jordan.

Reeves did acknowledge that he’s responsible for everything that happened during his tenure as superintendent at state Police from March 2017 until October of 2020.