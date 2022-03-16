ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Steve Austin releases new beer for 3:16 day. Here’s where to get it

By Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNNc0_0egqsfhO00

(NEXSTAR) – During his wrestling heyday, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was known for downing a few cold beers in the ring after battering his opponents. These days, he’s doing less battering and more brewing.

Austin, along with his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California, will be releasing a new lager beer on March 16. Over the last few years, the date has been dubbed “3:16 day” to honor the popular wrestler’s Austin 3:16 catchphrase.

This year, the former WWE champ is celebrating by releasing Broken Skull American Lager to a good portion of the country. The lager will be Austin’s second beer with the folks at El Segundo. His Broken Skull IPA was released in 2014 and is now available nationwide.

WWE wrestler Big E breaks neck during live ‘SmackDown’ broadcast

Austin’s latest brew is described by El Segundo as a 4.8% ABV lager brewed with 100% Contessa hops. It’s smooth with a crisp finish and is designed to deliver a classic lager flavor.

According to a map of release dates, the new beer should be available March 16 at stores in Southern California, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Over the next couple weeks, it’ll be released in Northern California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Austin’s WrestleMania 18 opponent dies at 63

Austin is planning a beer bash release party WrestleMania weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. The March 31 event will take place at the world-famous Billy Bob’s.

Days later, Austin is scheduled to step into the ring at AT&T Stadium during night one of WrestleMania for a showdown with current WWE star Kevin Owens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Two in Owensboro arrested on drug charges

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that some drugs have been found in a house connected to two people. DCSO says that on March 15 around 2:49 p.m., the DCSO, the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force (HIDTA), the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Homeland Security Investigations […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
BENTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
The State

Columbia is getting another new Starbucks. Here’s where it will be brewing

Columbia continues to be well-caffeinated. Coffee giant Starbucks is planning a new location in the capital city. According to a company spokesperson, the new spot will be built at 7550 Garners Ferry Road. That’s about 2 miles east of Interstate 77, near a Walmart and a number of other restaurants and retail locations. It’s a busy stretch of road, with state Department of Transportation traffic data showing about 31,000 cars per day passing by the spot where the coffee shop will be.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
WEHT/WTVW

Former deputy coroner sentenced in theft case

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A former Vanderburgh County deputy coroner was sentenced on Wednesday to two years on a drug and alcohol abuse prevention program after pleading guilty to theft and official misconduct charges. Police say Christopher Leduc took money from a crime scene and wrote the victim’s family a voucher for the money […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglary suspects say someone shot at them

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says two suspects claim someone shot at them. GCSO says that the suspects allegedly tried to rob a property before getting pulled over in a traffic stop. GCSO says that on March 15 around 9:30 p.m. Owensville Marshal Rodger Leister saw a pickup truck […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Smackdown#Contessa
WEHT/WTVW

Local court clerk resigns, replacement needed

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Clerk of the Henderson Circuit Court has resigned. Herb McKee has served as Henderson County Court Clerk the last six years and his last day will be March 31. McKee guided the clerk’s office through changes in the driver’s licensing office and redistricting issues. Henderson Chief Circuit Judge Karen L. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo welcomes a new baby animal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden has announced a new arrival on Facebook. A baby Binturong has been named Garrett, and the zoo says on its Facebook that for now the baby Binturong is trying to get used to his surroundings, and his mother is learning how to be a mother. […]
ANIMALS
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in fatal crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the roadway and a truck was off in […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WEHT/WTVW

Netflix is making it harder to share accounts

WORLD (WEHT) – Netflix is planning to make it more difficult to share or borrow accounts. According to Variety, Netflix plans on testing a plan that would make the primary account holder pay fees if people who live outside their home access the account. If you do share the account with people outside your home, […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy