ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jake Paul just offered up $60 million for Kanye West and Pete Davidson to settle it in the ring

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iw5Lk_0egqsdvw00

Unless you’ve been in a coma or living in Bikini Bottom under a rock then odds are you know all about the Kanye West , Pete Davidson ongoing drama. Well, entering the chat trying to profit from it all, is none other than Jake Paul , who offered Kim Kardashian ’s former and current flames $30 million each to fight it out in the ring.

Listen to Kanye West Radio now on Audacy

For those unaware (not that we blame you) — Jake Paul started his career as a YouTuber, then somehow parlayed his 15 minutes into becoming a surprisingly good professional boxer.

Also the founder of boxing promotion company Most Valuable Promotions , Jake hopped on his Twitter page earlier this week, to propose the $60 million celebrity boxing match between the Chi-Town rapper and the Saturday Night Live comedian. Where he also noted, “Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted,” and proposed some added incentives —  "+ PPV upside, money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match."

Jake’s offer comes after Kanye came for Pete for the, honestly we lost count time, because he’s dating his ex-wife. This most recent social media rage fest was based off of “Skete” apparently taunting Ye by bragging about being in bed with Kim via text messages that West screenshot, shared and has since deleted. In another since-deleted IG post the followed, Kanye prayed via video while claiming Pete is the one harassing him, and also had the following to say.

"The boyfriend texting me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said with his eyes closed. "Publicly for a year-and-a-half I been dragged. How she not my wife, she don't have my last name. Now, he texting me talking about... bragging about how he's in bed with my wife. And I'm like, Well, who's watching my children? If he's texting me bragging about being in bed with my wife."

Though unlikely Ye or Pete will go forward with Jake’s offer to battle in the boxing ring, we do hope these issues get settled somehow and soon. Yes, for everyone’s sake, but like Jake said, most importantly for the children.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pete Davidson likeness meets violent end in new Kanye West video

Kanye West has shared a second music video for his single “Eazy”, which features an animated version of Pete Davidson being beaten up by a skinned monkey.The first video for the song, released earlier this month, showed West burying a cartoon figure of Davidson alive.The rapper, who changed his name to Ye last year, was widely criticised for the footage. In the new clip, characters representing West and collaborator The Game appear alongside the skinned monkey from the “Eazy” cover art. An avatar for Davidson is shown with the comedian’s face blurred out. The character is wearing a hoodie...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Jake Paul
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’s Wife: Meet the Action Hero’s Real Life Love

Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Boxing#Boxing Ring#Kanye West Radio#Mostvpromotions#Pete Ppv Upside
The Guardian

Kanye West addresses backlash over ‘burial’ of Pete Davidson

Kanye West has addressed the backlash in response to a new music video in which a figurine of the rapper kidnaps, buries and decapitates a model of the comedian Pete Davidson. Davidson, a Saturday Night Live cast member, is currently dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West, who was legally declared single last week despite West’s high-profile attempts to prevent their split being formalised and to bring their family “back together”. She is pursuing divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans in awe with breathtaking red carpet mini-dress

Serena Williams knows how to turn out a look like no other, leaving us and fans eagerly awaiting her next fashion move. And her latest might just be one of her most glamorous. The tennis superstar shared pictures on social media from her night at the Producers Guild Awards in honor of the movie King Richard.
TENNIS
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy