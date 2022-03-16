Jake Paul just offered up $60 million for Kanye West and Pete Davidson to settle it in the ring

Unless you’ve been in a coma or living in Bikini Bottom under a rock then odds are you know all about the Kanye West , Pete Davidson ongoing drama. Well, entering the chat trying to profit from it all, is none other than Jake Paul , who offered Kim Kardashian ’s former and current flames $30 million each to fight it out in the ring.

For those unaware (not that we blame you) — Jake Paul started his career as a YouTuber, then somehow parlayed his 15 minutes into becoming a surprisingly good professional boxer.

Also the founder of boxing promotion company Most Valuable Promotions , Jake hopped on his Twitter page earlier this week, to propose the $60 million celebrity boxing match between the Chi-Town rapper and the Saturday Night Live comedian. Where he also noted, “Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted,” and proposed some added incentives — "+ PPV upside, money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match."

Jake’s offer comes after Kanye came for Pete for the, honestly we lost count time, because he’s dating his ex-wife. This most recent social media rage fest was based off of “Skete” apparently taunting Ye by bragging about being in bed with Kim via text messages that West screenshot, shared and has since deleted. In another since-deleted IG post the followed, Kanye prayed via video while claiming Pete is the one harassing him, and also had the following to say.

"The boyfriend texting me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said with his eyes closed. "Publicly for a year-and-a-half I been dragged. How she not my wife, she don't have my last name. Now, he texting me talking about... bragging about how he's in bed with my wife. And I'm like, Well, who's watching my children? If he's texting me bragging about being in bed with my wife."

Though unlikely Ye or Pete will go forward with Jake’s offer to battle in the boxing ring, we do hope these issues get settled somehow and soon. Yes, for everyone’s sake, but like Jake said, most importantly for the children.

