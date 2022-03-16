Texans reportedly approved trade packages prior to Deshaun Watson meeting with teams

Where Deshaun Watson lands seems to be solely up to him at this point.

The Houston Texans quarterback remains under contract with the team, however, he is essentially being treated as a free agent, with the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers meeting with him on Tuesday and Atlanta Falcons planning to do the same on Wednesday.

But the Texans apparently did not allow for Watson to meet with any of those teams before approving a trade package that they would accept, according to multiple reports.

Basically, the Texans cannot use an offer from one team to leverage a better one from anyone else at this point. The trade packages are done and it is up to Watson to decide where he wants to play.

Listen to sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest NFL team gear

While it may seem like the Texans may have lost out on some leverage this route, by choosing to do it this way they avoid Watson waiving his no-trade clause for only one team and costing them whatever limited leverage they may have, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

So, now one of the aforementioned four teams must persuade Watson they are the best fit for him.

With the Falcons likely the final team he is meeting with, we could be hearing a decision from him rather soon.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram