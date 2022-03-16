ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

DPS releases new details in deadly college van crash

By Erica Miller
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpfpy_0egqqpD000

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Department of Public Safety has released new information in a deadly crash that left seven University of the Southwest staff members and students dead.

According to DPS, the two vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on March 15 on FM 1788, about a half mile north of SH 115. The driver of a Dodge 2500 pickup truck (initially reported as a Ford F-150) was heading southbound, and for unknown reasons veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Transit van carrying members of the university’s golf team home from a tournament in Midland. Both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

Six students as well as one staff member died in the crash, according to DPS . University leaders earlier said Head Coach James Tyler was driving the van. Two students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock for care, those students are said to be in critical condition. Additionally, both the driver and the passenger of the Dodge were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Winnsboro man dies in Franklin Parish single-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 4 North of Louisiana Highway 128. Authorities reported that 86-year-old Norman Ferrington of Winnsboro died because of the crash. According to police, the […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Woman dies, man injured in I-55 crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman died and a Magee man was injured in a car crash on I-55 in Hinds County on Monday, March 21. The crash happened after 9:00 a.m. Investigators with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Jerry Hammond, 44, was driving northbound on I-55 when his 2007 Saturn Ion […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police officer injured in chase

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg police officer was unresponsive after a crash that happened during a chase on Sunday, March 20. The Vicksburg Post reported the officer was exiting a McDonald’s restaurant in a patrol car on Mission 66 near Clay Street when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling northbound. The […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Car fire leads to brush fire in Ovett

OVETT, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a car fire in Ovett on Monday, March 21. Glade Fire and Rescue officials said they responded to the scene around 12:00 a.m. on Wildlife Lake Road. A car was found on fire in the middle of the road. Crews said the occupants had already left the scene. […]
OVETT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Andrews County, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
WJTV 12

Man wanted for armed robbery at Rapid Express

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said the man pulled out a gun at Rapid Express on Highway 184 in the Powers community on Sunday, March 20. According to investigators, deputy and a K9 tracked the suspect down as he ran through a nearby wooded […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Biloxi man sentenced to life for triple homicide at Jackson pawn shop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man was sentenced to three life sentences for discharging a firearm during the commission of a robbery that killed three people in December 2016. Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, was sentenced on Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Garcia was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#West Texas#Dps#Nexstar#Sh 115#Ford Transit#University Medical Center#District Crash Team
WJTV 12

2 men charged with murder in Meridian triple killing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three men in October. The Meridian Police Department announced Thursday that officers had arrested 20-year-old Jyquan Radcliff and 24-year-old Tavion Radcliff. The Meridian Star reports the men are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in the […]
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Employee dies in Vicksburg industrial accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20. Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured. The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Heidelberg man charged with DUI

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg man was arrested after a car crash and a fight with medics on Sunday, March 20. Jones County deputies said Robert Jefferson, 26, crashed on Sharon-Sandersville Road. While being treated, deputies said Jefferson fought with medics in their ambulance. The medics were not injured. Jefferson was charged with […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Most wanted suspect arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a most wanted suspect on Monday, March 21. According to investigators, Charlie Trudeau was found at a home on Boque Homa Lake Road. Deputies said he ran into a wooded area behind the home and was arrested shortly after. Trudeau was wanted for a bench warrant […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Intersection of Old U.S. 49 in Rankin County opens to drivers

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that both directions of Old U.S. 49 at the intersection of Highway 49 in Rankin County have opened. The intersection was closed for construction as crews worked on the U.S. 49 reconstruction project. MDOT leaders said the project is on track to be […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for domestic assault after standoff in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after a standoff on Houston Road Sunday afternoon. Investigators said they found Gabriel Rivera, 29, and the female victim outside the home when they arrived. Deputies said Rivera was being questioned when he later ran inside the home. They said he pulled a handgun […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Leaders respond after police sickout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Police officers in a northeast Mississippi city tell a newspaper that that they blame the police chief for low morale attributable that led to a sickout earlier this month when an entire five-officer shift called in sick. Four Columbus officers and a supervisor didn’t appear for work on the morning of […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy