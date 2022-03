Thanks to PetCo Love and Bissel Pet Foundation, Range Regional Animal Rescue will be providing FREE canine DAPPV and feline HCP vaccinations for the pets in our community! We've had 2 clinics so far and our last will be Sunday, March 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. We've already administered close to 150 vaccinations to community pets for free.

