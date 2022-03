Dragon Ball Super has shared an early look at the rough drafts for Chapter 82 of the manga series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached the climactic final fight between Goku and Gas, and with the arc scheduled to come to an end some time this year (and the next arc already scheduled for after), there's a very good chance that the end to this fight itself is near as well. That means each new chapter of the series is that much more critical to figuring out just how it's all going to go down, and now fans have gotten an early look at what comes next.

