ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Dean shares his recipe for Green River Cake

By Dean Richards
WGN TV
WGN TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWGN’s Dean Richards shares a delicious recipe for Green River Cake in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. 1/4 cup cold Green River. Grease and lightly flour a Bundt pan (or pan or your choosing.) In a large bowl combine cake mix and instant pudding powder. In another...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Magic Lemon Cake Recipe: Ta-da! This Easy, Refreshing Lemon Cake Recipe Has Only 5 Ingredients

My Meyer lemon tree produced a bumper crop last year. Unfortunately, we were out of town for two weeks, so the harvest had to happen all at once. After buying a juicer and freezing a lot of the juice in ice cube trays, I still found myself overloaded with lemons. So a little magic had to happen, and it came in the form of this magic lemon cake. This easy magic lemon& cake recipe is creamy and refreshing!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bundt Cake#Green Food#Downloads#Food Coloring#Food Drink#Preheat#Dean Cooks
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Today: Angie's Irish Soda Bread

* 2-4 TBSP granulated sugar (depending on personally desired sweetness preference) 2 TBSP unsalted butter, softened plus 1 TBSP. melted butter, optional. With an oven rack positioned in the middle of your oven, preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk the flours, sugar,...
IDAHO STATE
30Seconds

Ukrainian Oatmeal Cookies Recipe: These Easy Oatmeal Cookies Are Thin & Crisp

Everyone seems to have their own take on oatmeal cookies. This Ukrainian oatmeal cookie recipe is thin, crisp and the perfect cookie to dunk in coffee or milk. If you're an oatmeal cookie lover, be sure to try Cape Cod oatmeal cookies (from the 1950s!), three-ingredient oatmeal cookies, chocolate chip oatmeal cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
London Bruncher

Carrot Cake Recipe

This cake is a classic that has never failed me. I love making it for a birthday or special occasion - the cake itself is moist but not too heavy, which works well with the indulgent vanilla cream cheese icing.
Bon Appétit

Raspberry Cake With Whipped Cream Filling

This raspberry-filled chiffon cake is inspired by the layered fruit and cream cakes in Japanese bakeries—it’s light, airy, and delicately sweet. It’s both visually striking and startlingly deep in flavor, and as far as most cakes go, it’s fairly make-ahead friendly. Since cakes with whipped cream filling always need to be refrigerated, using chiffon cake—which uses oil, not butter—is a strategic choice as the layers will remain soft and tender even straight out of the fridge. (Butter-based cakes, on the other hand, seem hard and leaden after a stint in the cold.) The whipped cream, which is flavored with freeze-dried raspberries and dotted with whole fruit, stays stable for a few days. Be sure to use ungreased regular (not nonstick) cake pans so that the batter can cling to the sides and rise tall as it bakes.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Lemon Victoria sandwich cake recipe

A Victoria sandwich cake is made from equal weights of eggs, butter, sugar and self-raising flour. A medium egg in its shell weighs approximately 55g; if you have different sized eggs, adjust the weight of the other ingredients accordingly. Traditionally, the sponge is unflavoured and filled with raspberry jam or...
RECIPES
KING-5

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt shares favorite recipes from his new cookbook 'The Wok'

If you've ever cooked with a wok, you know it can add some seriously delicious flavor to your food. Many are unfamiliar and maybe even a little intimidated by cooking with a wok. That's why cookbook author J. Kenji Lopez-Alt joined New Day NW to share his favorite recipes from his new cookbook "The Wok."
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

Green Juice Benefits, Cautions & RD-Approved Recipes

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Green juice has become a symbol of a healthy lifestyle, yet juicing is still a hotly debated topic among health and nutrition experts. Some are all about it, and others say you should be eating your fruits and vegetables, not drinking them, full stop. We're not here to dissect each argument, but when done thoughtfully, green juice can have some serious health benefits.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Soup, celeriac steaks and yoghurt cake: Yotam Ottolenghi’s citrus recipes

A lemony, Greek-style chicken and pasta soup, celeriac steaks with chilli and blood orange, and a yoghurt loaf cake with orange curd and almonds. “We’ve run out of lemons!” exclaimed one of my test kitchen colleagues. We were all aghast. This was a very rare occurrence, because lemons, limes and citrus fruits of all varieties manage to find their way into many of my recipes. They really are the sunshine fruits, able to lift dishes into wonderful new dimensions – tart and sour in some instances, fresh and sweet in others. Today’s citrus recipes come to brighten up your plates as much as, I hope, your spirits. So here’s to the squeeze of a lime, the zest of an orange and all the bursts of happiness that these fruits have to offer.
RECIPES
WGN TV

6 @ 6: Bread crumbing, fanny packs and floating sail hotel

Similar to the 9 @ 9, the 6 @ 6 is a collection of the most ridiculous stories we could possibly find each day. Love WGN Morning News? We love you, too. Let’s connect. Never miss a moment. Sign up for WGN Morning News newsletters and have headlines and stories delivered directly to your inbox.
TV & VIDEOS
BHG

Chef Turns Retro Rainbow Snowball Cake Recipe into a Sorbet Semifreddo Cake

Pro Chef Recreates Vintage Ice Cream Cake Recipe | Then and Now | Better Homes & Gardens. The 1950s provided us with some quite interesting recipes—and frozen desserts are no exception. In this episode of our Then & Now series, watch chef Alexis deBoschnek prepare a homemade rainbow snowball cake from a 1950s edition of the Better Homes and Gardens cookbook, then watch her create her own version of an up-to-date ice cream cake. After a taste test, she'll decide which makes the sweeter treat.
RECIPES
WGN TV

Springtime plants, floral-themed accessories, & plant-based cocktails

To kick off the start of spring, Fleur is taking over Pendry Hotel’s gallery for a one-day only floral pop-up featuring springtime plants and even floral-inspired cocktails. Joining us now with the details is president of Fleur Kelly Thompson and mixologist Nick Du Mortier. Saturday, March 19th. Pendry Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: One Tail At A Time

-One Tail at a Time is having an adoption event on Saturday, March 19th!. Adoptions will be 50% off at our Bucktown Adoption Center – 2144 N Wood St. -You can still join One Tail at a Time’s Houndstooth Ball virtually! Bid on exciting packages and trips with our online auction until Saturday at 10:00pm. /https://e.givesmart.com/events/mH2/
PETS
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy