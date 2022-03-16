ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

March sports betting could top the record set last year

By Dar Danielson
Radio Iowa
 5 days ago

Basketball fans love tournament time in March and there’s no doubt sports gambling companies in Iowa do too. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says March is the top seed when it comes to money wagered on sports. “Last year, March was our highest month of handle. Of course the year...

www.radioiowa.com

