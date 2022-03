AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $15.72. Strength is possibly related to the recent opening weekend of The Batman. AMC on Monday announced that the company experienced its third-highest attended weekend since movie theatres reopened in the summer of 2020. AMC says More than 4 million tickets were sold globally at AMC locations Thursday through Sunday, based on the strength of the successful opening weekend of The Batman from Warner Bros. and DC.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO