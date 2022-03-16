ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Kristen Bell headlines Utah speaker event

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kristen Bell is heading to Utah this summer as part of a star-studded speaker event.

Bell will be headlining Accelerate: The Global Ecommerce Acceleration Summit from June 15-16.

The summit will be held at the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.

Bell will be joined by Academy Award-winning director Jimmy Chin along with 34 other keynote speakers including David Wright, the CEO and Co-Founder of Pattern and Neil Patel, the Co-found of NP Digital .

The event aims to bring “the brightest ecommerce minds together to break down complex problems with simple, real-world solutions. You’ll hear from celebrities, top brand leaders, industry experts, ecommerce accelerators, and technology innovators. You’ll leave with practical takeaways that will drive immediate impact to your ecommerce success.”

ELECTRIC CARS: New EV charging ports coming to Starbucks in Utah and more

Bell will be discussing “Hello Bello,” a natural baby product brand she co-founded in 2018. The company has earned $200 million in gross sales since its inception.

New York Times bestselling author, professional climber, and Academy Award-winning film director Jimmy Chin will also be on deck, discussing his renowned photography for National Geographic.

Speaker topics will include:

  • Digital marketplace and D2C acceleration
  • International expansion
  • Online ecommerce acceleration platforms
  • Digital marketing
  • Customer and brand experience
  • Fulfillment and logistics

To learn more about the summit and to purchase tickets, click here.

