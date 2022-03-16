TE Reid Mikeska is hearing from Miami daily

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to another notable workout with an NFL player. This weekend, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback agreed to a workout with a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Kaepernick to come work out with...
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
Colin Kaepernick has been an NFL free agent since 2017. For four years, a chance to return to the league he was once dynamic in has never seemed likely. That said, when New Orleans Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey extended an invitation to Kaepernick to work out, the QB took it. And when video surfaced of the pair running routes on air, fans in NOLA got to thinking.
Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. A former second-round draft pick out of USC in the 2017 NFL draft, Smith-Schuster joins Kansas City after five seasons of playing in Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has appeared in 63 NFL games and brings an entirely new dynamic to the Chiefs’ offense opposite Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The team recruited him when he was a free agent last year and their persistence paid off when he became a free agent again in 2021.
CBS and the NCAA Tournament are facing some criticism for showing the crying girlfriend of an Ohio State men’s basketball player in the stands. The girlfriend of Ohio State forward Kyle Young was seen crying in the stands late in Sunday afternoon’s second round NCAA Tournament game. Young,...
On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
The New England Patriots appear to have found their new franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But they’re giving a notable quarterback a tryout to try and give Jones some backup help. According to Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots had free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs in for a tryout...
Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
Frank Reich had a message for Ron Rivera after the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with them two weeks ago. Reich coached Wentz for two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and then again last season on the Colts. Indy went 9-8, losing to the Jags in Week 18 to blow a playoff spot.
Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he’d be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
