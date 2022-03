The Raiders may be adding a defensive player soon. According to multiple reports, linebacker Micah Kiser is visiting with the organization on Monday. Kiser was a Rams fifth-round pick in 2018. He was a heavy special teams contributor as a rookie but missed the entire 2019 season due to injury. He then started nine games in 2020 but spent much of the season on injured reserve again.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO