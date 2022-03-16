ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Health Director meeting with CDC again, seeking funding

By Brian Kelly
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 1 day ago

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Just a couple of weeks after her sit-down with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, St. Louis's Health Director is heading for another meeting with CDC officials to seek more help for her department.

Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis says that during her face-to-face conversation with Walesnky, she asked the CDC for help. "There's a lot of things that we should be doing, but we just don't have the workforce capacity in the city. And they alerted me to the fact they havesome programs you can apply to to get that level of assistance."

So she will be asking for assistance with adding staff to work on non-covid-related priorities like behavioral health, crime prevention and chronic disease.

Hltshwayo Davis says she'll be meeting early next week with the person who oversees those CDC programs in Atlanta. "Nothing guaranteed, but this is a good first step."

