ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Council of Europe expels Russia over Ukraine invasion

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNttN_0egqpLCl00
© AP.

Europe's leading human rights organization announced Wednesday that it was expelling Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Council of Europe's committee of ministers said in a press release that as of March 16, after 26 years of membership, the Russian Federation ceased to be a member of the 47-country organization. Russia joined the organization on Feb. 28, 1996.

Leaders from the Council of Europe issued a joint statement Tuesday, saying, "We expressed on several occasions our firm condemnation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine."

They called the invasion "unjustified and unprovoked aggression," saying it had led the organization's Committee of Ministers and Parliamentary Assembly to initiate the procedure of expelling the Russian Federation from the organization.

They added that "through their actions in Ukraine the Russian authorities deprive the Russian people of the benefit of the most advanced human rights protection system in the world, including the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights and our vast convention system."

The Council of Europe's leaders expressed solidarity with the Russian people, who they said "share democratic values and aspire to remain part of the European family where they belong."

This comes a day after Russia said it was voluntarily leaving the Council of Europe after it was suspended on Feb. 25. The Russian Foreign Ministry gave the Council of Europe's Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić formal notice of Moscow's withdrawal from the group on Tuesday.

The ministry alleged the organization was targeting Russia and said the Russian constitution would protect individuals’ human rights and freedoms in the country.

In last few weeks, Russia has reportedly arrested thousands of anti-war protesters and has passed a law that could punish any journalist who contradicts the Russian government's official statements on the conflict in Ukraine with up to 15 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The Council Of Europe#Russian#European
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russia Attacks Ukrainian Mosque as France and Germany Push Putin for Ceasefire

Russian forces continued their relentless shelling of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, striking a mosque-turned-shelter as world leaders continued to try and pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his vengeful war. Ukrainian officials confirmed Russian forces shelled a mosque in the center of Mariupol. The building, modeled after an...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hill

The Hill

513K+
Followers
62K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy