San Diego, CA

23-year-old man hospitalized after being struck by a car in the Fairmont Park neighborhood (San Diego, CA)

 5 days ago

A 23-year-old man had fractures to both of his legs after getting struck by a car late Monday evening in the Fairmont Park neighborhood.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place just after 11:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Home Avenue, at the Federal Blvd. crosswalk [...]

March 16, 2022

