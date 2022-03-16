ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Community Clean-Up planned

 5 days ago

by Terry Rogers

Milford Community Cleanup is scheduled for April 9 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash: Jeremy Bezanger)

Downtown Milford Inc., the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and Milford Parks and Recreation have joined together for the Second Annual Milford Community Clean-Up planned for Saturday April 9, 2022 from 8:00 to 10:30 AM.

“We will begin in Bicentennial Park, picking up litter and other items throughout the park and downtown Milford,” Jo Schmeiser, Executive Director of the Chamber, said. “We can also provide any group who needs volunteer hours with a community service or volunteer hour letter.”

Morning refreshments are provided by the Milford Church of God and all supplies necessary to pick up trash will also be provided to volunteers.

“We have been doing this for several years,” Schmeiser said. “We missed 2020 due to the pandemic but did do a social-distanced event in 2021. This event is a lot of fun and helps us keep our city looking beautiful.”

The event is a great way for clubs and organizations to earn volunteer hours. Schmeiser stated that it is also a great family event, encouraging young people to keep the environment clean.

Governor John Carney champions the Keep DE Litter Free initiative and DelDOT reports that in 2021, after the initiative began, over 51,000 bags of trash had been collected along Delaware roadways. In addition, more than 6,800 tires, 3,500 signs and 250 appliances were removed through the cleanup efforts.

Registration is suggested and the first 200 who register will receive a free t-shirt. Anyone interested in participating in the clean-up event can visit http://cityofmilford.com/537/community-clean-up or call 302-422-3344 or 302-839-1180. The event is rain or shine.

