ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's energy policies

By Fox News
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on March 15, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. The capital city of Ukraine is currently...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Laura Ingraham
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us And Them#United Nations#Energy Security#Renewable Energy#Russian#Ukrainians#Nato
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

725K+
Followers
147K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy