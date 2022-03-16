Local firms facilitate property sale using bitcoin, one of the first of its kind in Kentucky

Locally based RKW Residential, one of the Charlotte region's fastest-growing companies, has been acquired by a residential building management startup out of New York City. Alfred, also known as Hello Alfred, announced the acquisition Wednesday at the same time it revealed a $125 million strategic fundraising round. That round included a $50 million initial closing and access to as much as $75 million more for future acquisitions. It was led by Rialto Capital with participation from NEA, 166 2nd Financial Services, Holland Management, Greystar founder and CEO Bob Faith, Grubhub/Seamless founder Jason Finger and RKW co-founder Jay Massirman.
Comments / 0