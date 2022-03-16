Local firms facilitate property sale using bitcoin, one of the first of its kind in Kentucky

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin have all seen a brief price surge after Elon Musk revealed that he has no intention of selling his crypto holdings.The world’s richest person has previously revealed that the only things he owns of any significant value are cryptocurrency and shares in his companies.The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has been one of the most prominent advocates for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, referring to himself as “The Dogefather” and “CEO of Dogecoin”.His mentions of dogecoin, mostly via Twitter, helped push its price to new record highs in 2021, peaking above $0.73 when he made multiple references to it...

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO