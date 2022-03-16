E.P. Carillo Cigar Event in Anniston

Redbird Coffee hosted their first cupping event. If you are not a coffee connoisseur, you may not understand what cupping coffee is. Think wine tasting, but with coffee. It is actually a tool used by roasters and those in the commercial coffee world to help find defects in coffee. It can also be a fun night out for coffee lovers! The Calhoun County Journal attended this exclusive event that was hosted by Gary and Laura Humphreys, JM Lee, and Jerod Snider of Called Coffee. Gary explained that all coffees have a smell profile. Coffee producers often process huge quantities, and the higher the quantity the check for quality sometimes degrades. What roasters do is grind the coffee to actually take the coffee as a full bean to very small fresh ground batches. They smell the beans whole and ground and then smell again. They then add water and repeat the process of smelling the coffee. After a set time has gone by, you remove the top coating off the coffee and smell it again. The tasting process is next. This is similar to wine tasting because you slurp the coffee to get it all over the front and back of you mouth.

