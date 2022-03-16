E.P. Carillo Cigar Event in Anniston
This event will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at 6:00 pm. This event will be hosted by The Ligero Leaf, LLC. The E.P. Carillo rep, Chris Whaley, returns for another E.P. Carillo cigar event. They will be adding a couple of new E.P. Carillo cigars to the humidor and will be showcasing the 2018 Cigar of the Year Winner (ENCORE) as well as the 2020 Cigar of the Year Winner (PLEDGE)!!! They will have have $6 Old Fashioneds as well!!! The Ligero Leaf, LLC carries over 20 premium name brand cigar lines (300+ boxes), pipe tobacco, craft beer, hard to find whiskies, wines/ports in a relaxing atmosphere
