E.P. Carillo Cigar Event in Anniston

By Local Events
 1 day ago
This event will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at 6:00 pm. This event will be hosted by The Ligero Leaf, LLC. The E.P. Carillo rep, Chris Whaley, returns for another E.P. Carillo cigar event. They will be adding a couple of new E.P. Carillo cigars to the humidor and will be showcasing the 2018 Cigar of the Year Winner (ENCORE) as well as the 2020 Cigar of the Year Winner (PLEDGE)!!! They will have have $6 Old Fashioneds as well!!! The Ligero Leaf, LLC carries over 20 premium name brand cigar lines (300+ boxes), pipe tobacco, craft beer, hard to find whiskies, wines/ports in a relaxing atmosphere

The Coffee Experience is Taken to A New Level at Redbird Coffee

Redbird Coffee hosted their first cupping event. If you are not a coffee connoisseur, you may not understand what cupping coffee is. Think wine tasting, but with coffee. It is actually a tool used by roasters and those in the commercial coffee world to help find defects in coffee. It can also be a fun night out for coffee lovers! The Calhoun County Journal attended this exclusive event that was hosted by Gary and Laura Humphreys, JM Lee, and Jerod Snider of Called Coffee. Gary explained that all coffees have a smell profile. Coffee producers often process huge quantities, and the higher the quantity the check for quality sometimes degrades. What roasters do is grind the coffee to actually take the coffee as a full bean to very small fresh ground batches. They smell the beans whole and ground and then smell again. They then add water and repeat the process of smelling the coffee. After a set time has gone by, you remove the top coating off the coffee and smell it again. The tasting process is next. This is similar to wine tasting because you slurp the coffee to get it all over the front and back of you mouth.
Spring Break in Anniston

City of Anniston PIO, Jackson Hodges, shared some fun and exciting spring break news for local youth!. The Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) has a full slate of fun activities, games, and more planned for next week! So, be sure to share the attached flier with anyone looking for some spring time fun for their children!
Spring Blessings at The Rustic Farmhouse in Oxford

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm you can visit the The Rustic Farmhouse at 700 Quintard Dr, Oxford, AL 36203. The owners invite all to come join them at The Rustic Farmhouse for their Spring Blessings Open house from 10:30-7:00! There will be “lots and lots of new items a long with some beautiful florals.” They will also have discounts and door prizes! They are located inside the Quintard Mall in Oxford, AL. Mark & Carrie Cook have explained that “We’re dedicated to giving you the very best with our focus on customer service, unique products and quality. Founded in 2017, The Rustic Farmhouse has come a long way since we opened in Oxford, Alabama. Ever since we first opened our doors we’ve wanted our customers home to feel warm and comfortable. Our mission is to create eternal value in honoring God with all we do. We hope you enjoy our products as much as we enjoy offering them to you. If you have any questions or comments feel free to contact us. ”
Sanders Capital Partners Completes $6.5 Million Medical Office Acquisition of Bonne Sante Professional Building in Oxford, Alabama

Sanders Capital Partners, LLC, a Birmingham-based real estate acquisition and development firm, has recently completed the purchase of the Bonne Sante Professional Building in Oxford, Alabama, totaling $6.5 million. This 23,675 square-foot multi-tenant medical office building is located on Hamric Drive East in a well- established medical corridor of Oxford...
St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl Starts at Anniston’s Coldwater Mountain Brewpub

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00 pm you can start your adventure by joining the return of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Anniston’s Irish Bar Crawl. Join Coldwater Mountain Brewpub, Peerless Saloon & Grille, Darkhorse Saloon, and Rack and Roll Billiards and Sports Bar as they make their way from one pub to another. One attendee will find they have the Luck of the Irish as they win the Pot of Gold Cash Grand Prize. Route, Specials, and Entertainment details will be provided. Founded in 2018, Anniston Bar Crawls hosts themed events throughout the year to benefit our favorite pubs and bars in Historic Downtown Anniston. Their most popular crawl is always the Irish Pub Crawl (St. Patrick’s Day) and the Zombie Pub Crawl (Halloween), but they have hosted the Onesie Bar Crawl, Summer Daze Bar Crawl, Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl, and more.
Crowe’s Nest Kitchen in Piedmont has Welcome Spring Event

This event is Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. It will be held at Crowe’s Nest Kitchen located at 10301 Hwy 278 E, Piedmont, AL 36272. They are so excited to welcome Spring and some warm weather – They are going to have a Front porch sale to help everyone get their homes ready ! They will have new door hangers , front porch pillows , fresh flowers from a local nursery , fun items for Easter and some new vendors inside the store as well! You know we can’t have a good event without some yummy goodies too so don’t miss out and mark your calendars for 03/19!! The Crowe’s Nest Kitchen provides fresh, organic, artisan made products created to bring that warm, yummy goodness to your kitchen table. Their moto is “JUST LIKE MAMA USED TO MAKE IT. “
The Learning Tree, Inc.is Hosting Jacksonville on the Square

This event will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022. It will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This event is hosted by The Learning Tree, Inc. at 26 Public Sq W, Jacksonville, AL 36265. It will last three hours. The Learning Tree invites you to join us for snacks and a tour of our new facility on the Square in Jacksonville, March 17th from 10am to 1pm! This will house our Administration Offices and Employment Center, including staff training. Jacksonville State University Mascot, COCKY, will join the celebration from 10am to 11am! The Learning Tree has asked that readers share with anyone you know who may be looking for a career working with children with disabilities. Applications are available onsite at our new location Monday through Friday: 8am to 3pm, or online at www.learning-tree.org. The Learning Tree programs are designed to support children and families in Alabama and surrounding areas with autism and other developmental challenges.
Bent not Broken Ride for Scoliosis at Oxford’s Hooligan Harley-Davidson

This event will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. It will be held at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Miss Teen United States is coming to Hooligan and registration is at 12:00 pm and kick stands up at 2:00 pm. There will also be fun for the family. With hogs and hogs with the Punishers and Justin Rollins LIVE for some great music!! Hooligan says living your H-D™ Legend isn’t just about the final destination, it’s about the journey. We understand that better than anyone and we make it our priority to ensure that your experience is exceptional on and off the road.
FM Revival Live the Peerless Saloon and Grille in Anniston

This event will be on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 8:30 pm to 12 am. FM Revival will be performing at the Peerless Saloon & Grille. They will perform for three and half hours. Join FM Revival for their debut show at The Peerless Saloon and Grille on St. Patrick’s Day! Want to more about FM Revival? Do you enjoy music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s? Do you enjoy high energy bands and colorful lights? Then join them by the stage as they rock you through 3 decades of anthems that will keep you moving all night.
4th Annual Spring Garden Symposium at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

The Longleaf Botanical Gardens in Anniston is hosting its 4th Annual Spring Garden Symposium. Visitors can join the Longleaf Botanical Gardens for the 4th Annual Spring Garden Symposium which will focus on America’s tighter embrace of all things gardening. Whether you sought solace in houseplants, got your hands dirty in a vegetable garden, or jumped into a major garden project, many people turned toward the outdoors, nature, and nurturing during the past few years of a global pandemic. Regardless of where the future takes us, we as humans love to grow and foster living plants. Join us on Thursday, March 17, 2022, and learn some things from experienced gardeners on why we love gardening and how to work your love for plants into your landscape.
Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

This event is held by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County and JSU Level Up. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5:000 pm – 8:00 pm.It will last 3 hours and attendees get to compete in a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes. Hosted by the JSU Level Up Club. Super Smash Bros. is a crossover fighting game series published by Nintendo, and primarily features characters from various Nintendo franchises. Level Up is the Jacksonville State University gamer student organization. They play games across all of the systems! Meetings are generally held on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:00 to 10:00 in Room 259 at JSU’s Ayers Hall and they also encourage people to interact virtually outside of meetings. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Coffee Cupping Night at Jacksonville’s Redbird

We are so pumped to finally host our Coffee Cupping Night on March 12 from 4-6! We are calling all local roasters interested in sharing their product on this night! We plan to also share some of our favorite coffees on the market today! If you are interested to learn more about all that coffee is and can be, come join us!
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

