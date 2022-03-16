ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Wrap-Style Dress Takes Flattering to a New Level

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

A wrap-style dress is forever on our shopping list. It just gives you the best of everything. You get the universally-flattering look of a true wrap dress, but you don’t have to deal with literally wrapping it and tying it yourself (and worrying about it coming undone). The flattering fit is simply integrated into the dress, making it permanently amazing.

Wrap-style dresses can also come in many forms. They can be casual, they can be formal gowns or they could be somewhere in between. A versatile wrap-style dress you can zhuzh up for an event or wear casually for everyday life? Now you’re speaking our language. We’ll show you our fave of the moment!

Amazon

See it!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Long-Sleeve V-Neck Chiffon A-Line Mini Dress starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress from Amazon spoke to Us even louder because it’s a pull-on style piece, meaning there are no buttons or zippers or hooks or anything like that in back. It really is that easy to put on. There’s just a single button at the neckline, but that simply lets you adjust how much coverage you want!

And it obviously looks fabulous! Up top is the surplice V-neckline, leading to elasticized smocking at the smallest part of the waist to cinch the silhouette. Below is the more flared-out skirt, the chiffon flowing beautifully to hit just above the knees. And don’t forget about the long sleeves! They have ruffled cuffs, adding yet another gorgeous accent to this dress!

Amazon

See it!

Of course, the thing you’ll probably notice first about this dress is its all-over cheetah print. The khaki and brown colors get you the closest resemblance to the animal itself, but you can also take things in a different direction with a blue with brown spots, or a pink or black, which both have white spots!

This dress is ready for a summer wedding or fancy date night with a pair of heels and an updo, but you can 100% dress it down too! Sandals and sneakers will both be great partners for it, or even a pair of chunky booties. This dress will go in whatever direction you want it to. First stop — our mailbox, of course!

See it!

Not your style? Shop more from PRETTYGARDEN here and check out more dresses here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

