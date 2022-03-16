ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Emergency Tornado Preparedness Seminar Presented by the Calhoun County EMA in Jacksonville

By Lee Evancho
 5 days ago
The Calhoun County EMA invites others to join them in a Tornado Awareness course. This course will increase your understanding of the basics of tornado science, the weather forecasting process, and the tornado warning process. Learn concepts of how to better able to implement safety measures for you , your family, and your organizations in preparation for tornado season. Tornadoes can strike anywhere in the United States with little or no warning and are capable of causing significant loss of life and billions of dollars in damages. It is important that every community be prepared by understanding tornadoes and the associated dangers. This course will be held at JSU in Merrill Hall on March 22, 2022 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. The four year anniversary of the 2018 tornado is this weekend. This is free public event. If you would like to attend please register at https://forms.gle/JNmwLEWxbr7RepRS9.

If you have any question please contact David Randle 256-435-0540 or email him at drandle@calhounema.org.

