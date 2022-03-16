ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daddy Daughter Date Night in Oxford

By Local Events
 5 days ago
This event will be held Frida, March 25th, 2022 rom 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. It is being hosted by and held at the Chick-fil-A Quintard Mall (700 Quintard Dr Ste FC8, Oxford, AL). Tickets can be purchased for $10 via Eventbrite. This is a night for dads to celebrate their daughters, no matter their age. They will have live music, tableside ordering, photo booth, and delicious desserts. PRICE INCLUDES MEAL. Management at the Chick-fil-a always say “thank you for “liking” Chick-fil-A @ Oxford Mall! We genuinely appreciate your business and enjoy serving the Oxford / Anniston community every day! We look forward to seeing you soon!”

