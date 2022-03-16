Spring Break in Anniston

City of Anniston PIO, Jackson Hodges, shared some fun and exciting spring break news for local youth!

The Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) has a full slate of fun activities, games, and more planned for next week! So, be sure to share the attached flier with anyone looking for some spring time fun for their children!

Below are the days you can expect to have some fun:

Monday | March 21st | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Games, Fun Activities, & Music Trivia at the South Highland Community Center (229 Allen Ave, Anniston, AL 36207).

Wednesday | March 23rd | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Free Haircuts (Bring Your Report Cards), Games, & Exciting Activities at the Carver Community Center (720 W 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201).

Friday | March 25th | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

SPRING BREAK FUN DAY!

Join us at Zinn Park (101 W 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201)for a fun-filled day featuring Moon Bounces, Music, Police cars and Fire trucks, and more (Be sure to bring some spending money for snow-cones and food)!

Link to City Calendar: https://bit.ly/360FDyN

For more information, feel free to contact the PARD team at: 256-236-8221.