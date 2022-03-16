ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Spring Break in Anniston

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVPeb_0egqnZxb00

City of Anniston PIO, Jackson Hodges, shared some fun and exciting spring break news for local youth!

The Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) has a full slate of fun activities, games, and more planned for next week! So, be sure to share the attached flier with anyone looking for some spring time fun for their children!

Below are the days you can expect to have some fun:

Monday | March 21st | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

  • Games, Fun Activities, & Music Trivia at the South Highland Community Center (229 Allen Ave, Anniston, AL 36207).

Wednesday | March 23rd | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

  • Free Haircuts (Bring Your Report Cards), Games, & Exciting Activities at the Carver Community Center (720 W 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201).

Friday | March 25th | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

  • SPRING BREAK FUN DAY!
  • Join us at Zinn Park (101 W 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201)for a fun-filled day featuring Moon Bounces, Music, Police cars and Fire trucks, and more (Be sure to bring some spending money for snow-cones and food)!

Link to City Calendar: https://bit.ly/360FDyN

For more information, feel free to contact the PARD team at: 256-236-8221.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

White Racing’s Sponsor Appreciation Night in Anniston

The appreciation night will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Hosted by White Racing the dinner will be held at 270 Moose Lodge Road Anniston, Alabama 36206. The menu was listed as “Meatloaf, corn bread, pinto beans and fried taters!”. White racing is a dirt track Go-Kart racing team. Thomas White is the racer. He is nine years old and attends Weaver Elementary. He races go-karts at Talladega Short Track Raceway Park . He is also the 2020 & 2021 track champion. He loves sponsors coming from local business and his father helps run the advertising side of the business.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

CPR Class Being Offered in Jacksonville

This class will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm at 501 Alexandria Rd SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 and hosted by Action Response Training CPR and Safety LLC. This CPR class is for any lay person or healthcare provider interested. The cost is $50.00 per card and each student must wear a mask. If the morning class fills up there will be a secondary class in the afternoon.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Calhoun County Journal

E.P. Carillo Cigar Event in Anniston

This event will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at 6:00 pm. This event will be hosted by The Ligero Leaf, LLC. The E.P. Carillo rep, Chris Whaley, returns for another E.P. Carillo cigar event. They will be adding a couple of new E.P. Carillo cigars to the humidor and will be showcasing the 2018 Cigar of the Year Winner (ENCORE) as well as the 2020 Cigar of the Year Winner (PLEDGE)!!! They will have have $6 Old Fashioneds as well!!! The Ligero Leaf, LLC carries over 20 premium name brand cigar lines (300+ boxes), pipe tobacco, craft beer, hard to find whiskies, wines/ports in a relaxing atmosphere.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Shamrockin 5K Color Run & Walk in Anniston

This event will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. It will be held at Anniston’s Zinn Park and is hosted by Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama. Join Main Street Anniston as we bring back the Shamrockin’ 5K Color Run & Walk. Hosted in Historic Downtown Anniston, participants will make their way through color stations as they progress through the race. Whether you walk or run, they promise you will have a blast. First 50 registrations receive an event t-shirt and swag bag. Main Street Anniston is a designated community through the Main Street Alabama network. We strive to revitalize Historic Downtown Anniston by enacting the Main Street 4-Point approach: design, organization, community, and economic vitality.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Pard
Calhoun County Journal

Daddy Daughter Date Night in Oxford

This event will be held Frida, March 25th, 2022 rom 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. It is being hosted by and held at the Chick-fil-A Quintard Mall (700 Quintard Dr Ste FC8, Oxford, AL). Tickets can be purchased for $10 via Eventbrite. This is a night for dads to celebrate their daughters, no matter their age. They will have live music, tableside ordering, photo booth, and delicious desserts. PRICE INCLUDES MEAL. Management at the Chick-fil-a always say “thank you for “liking” Chick-fil-A @ Oxford Mall! We genuinely appreciate your business and enjoy serving the Oxford / Anniston community every day! We look forward to seeing you soon!”
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Scooter’s Coffee Celebrates in Anniston

On Friday, March 18, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Scooter’s Coffee will hold a grand opening day in Anniston! While they have been open for a short time now this is their official grand opening. This event is hosted by Scooter’s Coffee at 3206 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36201. Join them as they celebrate the Grand Opening of thier new Anniston, AL location on March 18, 2022! Half off any drink on our mobile app! Get the app: http://onelink.to/scooterscoffee. Collect Smiles, earn free drinks!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

The Learning Tree, Inc.is Hosting Jacksonville on the Square

This event will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022. It will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This event is hosted by The Learning Tree, Inc. at 26 Public Sq W, Jacksonville, AL 36265. It will last three hours. The Learning Tree invites you to join us for snacks and a tour of our new facility on the Square in Jacksonville, March 17th from 10am to 1pm! This will house our Administration Offices and Employment Center, including staff training. Jacksonville State University Mascot, COCKY, will join the celebration from 10am to 11am! The Learning Tree has asked that readers share with anyone you know who may be looking for a career working with children with disabilities. Applications are available onsite at our new location Monday through Friday: 8am to 3pm, or online at www.learning-tree.org. The Learning Tree programs are designed to support children and families in Alabama and surrounding areas with autism and other developmental challenges.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl Starts at Anniston’s Coldwater Mountain Brewpub

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00 pm you can start your adventure by joining the return of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Anniston’s Irish Bar Crawl. Join Coldwater Mountain Brewpub, Peerless Saloon & Grille, Darkhorse Saloon, and Rack and Roll Billiards and Sports Bar as they make their way from one pub to another. One attendee will find they have the Luck of the Irish as they win the Pot of Gold Cash Grand Prize. Route, Specials, and Entertainment details will be provided. Founded in 2018, Anniston Bar Crawls hosts themed events throughout the year to benefit our favorite pubs and bars in Historic Downtown Anniston. Their most popular crawl is always the Irish Pub Crawl (St. Patrick’s Day) and the Zombie Pub Crawl (Halloween), but they have hosted the Onesie Bar Crawl, Summer Daze Bar Crawl, Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl, and more.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Calhoun County Journal

Vacant Property Registry in the City of Anniston

Anniston’s Public Information Officer, Jackson Hodges noted that on October 9, 2021, the Anniston City Council passed Ordinance #21-O-16 requiring the registration of vacant and abandoned properties within the City. This vacant property registry will provide our municipal government with contact information relative to the responsible parties of abandoned, foreclosed and vacant properties. The associated vacancy registration fees required by this ordinance will also help offset the cost incurred by our Building and Safety Division in their efforts to monitor and address these vacant properties. Ultimately, the utilization of this vacant property registry will greatly aid in encouraging the repair and rehabilitation of vacant and abandoned properties, thus contributing to the stabilization of surrounding property values and the public safety of our communities.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

FM Revival Live the Peerless Saloon and Grille in Anniston

This event will be on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 8:30 pm to 12 am. FM Revival will be performing at the Peerless Saloon & Grille. They will perform for three and half hours. Join FM Revival for their debut show at The Peerless Saloon and Grille on St. Patrick’s Day! Want to more about FM Revival? Do you enjoy music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s? Do you enjoy high energy bands and colorful lights? Then join them by the stage as they rock you through 3 decades of anthems that will keep you moving all night.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Teen Anime Club to be Held in Jacksonville

This event is being held on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm. It will be held at the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library and last for an hour. This event is for teens (12-18). They are encouraged to join the group monthly for the teen anime club meeting! They will be watching Your Lie in April. Your Lie in April is a Japanese romantic drama manga series that was written and illustrated by Naoshi Arakawa, and has been adapted into an anime television series and multiple stage productions.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

St Patty’s Day Party at Rack N Roll in Anniston

This event will be on March 17, 2022 starting at 9:00 pm. Hosted by Rack and Roll. 917 Noble St, Anniston, AL. If you are looking for a great event on St. Patrick’s Day this is a party event. Highland Groove is a band that focuses on originals and creativity. They grew up in and out of music together, but in 2014 decided to commit and create.Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar, established in 2014, features 29 TV’s, 16 domestic and unique craft beers on tap, an extensive liquor selection and a full menu. Open 7 days a week. They have daily lunch specials and you can visit them online at www.rackandrollbilliards.com.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

East Alabama Works – WOW – Worlds of Works

Worlds of Works is black on March 15, 2022 at the Oxford Civic Center and is an in-person event. This year, WOW is proud to introduce a new session called “Career Connect”. Career Connect will be held on Wednesday, March 16 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm and is a great opportunity for high school seniors and college students who missed attending an in-person WOW event in 2020 & 2021 to come to Worlds of Work, explore hundreds of careers and visit with potential employers! For more information, email Lisa.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy