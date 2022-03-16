ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna Reveals She’s in 3rd Trimester of Pregnancy, Plans to Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kch1t_0egqnKxw00
Rihanna. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Model moms! Pregnant Rihanna plans to emulate a pair of Real Housewives cast members while raising her first baby.

Pregnancy Progress! See Rihanna's Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child

Read article

Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” the 34-year-old singer told Elle on Tuesday, March 15, of the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star. “[I] just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me.”

The Grammy winner went on to gush about how Teresa Giudice “does not play” when it comes to her four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice .

“She will flatten you about those kids,” the songwriter explained of the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it. Worse [than flipping a table]. You talk about my kids, it's over.”

Revisit Rihanna's Quotes About Pregnancy, Wanting Kids Over the Years

Read article

The Fenty Beauty creator went on to tell the outlet that she’s in the third trimester of her pregnancy and doesn’t always want “to get dressed.”

The expectant star explained, “There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl … where you wake up and you're like, ‘Oh.’ … Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways.”

The “Shut Up and Drive” singer confirmed in January that she and ASAP Rocky have a little one on the way by debuting her baby bump in an outdoor maternity shoot . The Savage X Fenty designer continued showing her budding belly at Paris Fashion Week the following month.

The duo went public with their relationship in 2020 . The previous year, Rihanna told Interview magazine that she wants children “more than anything in life.”

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022

Read article

In March 2020, the lingerie designer told Vogue about her plans to “live differently” in 10 years, explaining, “ I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em . ... They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Rihanna Dropped Major Hints About Her Due Date – & Why She Plans to Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom

Click here to read the full article. Heads up: Rihanna’s due date is just around the corner. The singer dropped the big news that she’s in her third trimester during an interview with ELLE this week. When asked if her radiant glow is from pregnancy or her beauty line Fenty, Rihanna responded: “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person.” View this post...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Rihanna
Person
Joe Giudice
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Celebrity
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Looked ‘Very Happy’ at Indian Wells Tennis Match After Confirming Reconciliation

Game, set, love! Less than one month after Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor confirmed their reconciliation, the pair stepped out to watch a tennis match. The Meet the Parents star, 56, and Taylor, 50, were photographed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, March 17. Stiller sported a navy polo as he smiled beside […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Rihanna says she is prepared to go ‘psycho’ to protect her child

Rihanna has shared some insight into what kind of mother she will be, revealing that she is willing to go to great lengths, not least flip over restaurant tables, to protect her child.In a new interview with Elle, the singer – who is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky – said she feels inspired by the mothers of the Real Housewives franchise. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me,” the Fenty Beauty founder said.But...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Siblings and Their Kids Celebrated St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Green Pancakes, Leprechaun Traps and More

Showing leprechauns some love! Kim Kardashian and more of her famous family members celebrated St. Patrick’s Day 2022 with their children. “We just missed the leprechauns at their big party,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, captioned a Thursday, March 17, Instagram Story photo of a pile of gold coins. “The leprechauns must’ve […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian is selling off her Yeezy items amid Kanye West divorce

Amid her bitter divorce battle against rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is selling some of her belongings from her ex-husband’s Yeezy label. Kardashian shocked fans this week after she uploaded items from Kanye’s Yeezy line to her “featured collection” on the Kardashian Kloset website. According to...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy