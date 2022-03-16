ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anna Delvey Is Getting Deported

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter conning New York’s elite, Russian scammer Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, is reportedly being deported as she has overstayed her visa. Delvey captured our attention with her exploits, her story becoming the subject of Shonda Rhimes-directed Netflix series,...

hypebae.com

Comments / 65

Robert Summerlot
4d ago

every governor of this country of America of all 50 states talk to you have the national guard going around these people up and report them because if they don't then they're anti-American and that includes a one in Indiana because our taxes are paid for these and I just challenge the governor of Indiana to hold his or to the constitution of America and get these people out of Indiana because we don't need them or refugees here and he needs to stand for the people of Indiana

Reply
7
Awilda Torres
3d ago

Good we don't want criminals in this country. Also all these illegals entering they need to be send back immediately. None of them.are our problem.

Reply(6)
2
