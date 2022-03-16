Letter to the Editor – Opinion Piece Regarding Health Insurance

We believe that all our residents deserve to voice their opinions. All opinions are from the writer and are not the opinion of Calhoun County Journal. Please feel free to include your name or post anonymously. We will not posts threats or accusations. We encourage our reader interaction with this news platform.

Date Submitted March 15, 2022

Heather Brimer

I am wanting to write about health care in the area. I recently had a emergency surgery to save my life. If I had not had the insurance I had I think I would not be able to write this to you now. I am just curious if anyone wanted to join me on this. I am not sure how to do this but I am wanting to do a comparison between, No insurance, okay insurance and great insurance. The difference I have experienced.

*All Letters to the Editors are Opinion Pieces Submitted by readers.

To submit a letter to the editor place click here.