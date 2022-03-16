ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Letter to the Editor – Opinion Piece Regarding Health Insurance

By Letter to the Editor
 5 days ago
Date Submitted March 15, 2022

Heather Brimer

I am wanting to write about health care in the area. I recently had a emergency surgery to save my life. If I had not had the insurance I had I think I would not be able to write this to you now. I am just curious if anyone wanted to join me on this. I am not sure how to do this but I am wanting to do a comparison between, No insurance, okay insurance and great insurance. The difference I have experienced.

