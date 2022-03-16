ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

You’ve been chopping an onion all wrong – woman’s easy hack is instantly dubbed ‘genius’

By Carly Bass
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

IF we could avoid cutting onions, we would, so finding a quick and easy way to get it over with is paramount.

One woman has shared the "weird" way she dices the tear-inducing vegetable in seconds and people reckon it's absolutely genius.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6i50_0egqmlUo00
A woman named Lynsey demonstrated her onion-cutting technique on TikTok, insisting many people think it's weird' Credit: lyndseymjames/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtxZh_0egqmlUo00
After peeling the outer layer, she makes incisions from top to bottom much like 'orange segments' Credit: lyndseymjames/TikTok

The woman named Lynsey demonstrated her cutting technique on TikTok, insisting many people think it's "weird".

But in her opinion it "just makes sense" as it not only saves time but it's easier too.

She said: "I thought I'd quickly come on and show you how I cut onions because, apparently, the way I cut onions is weird, but to me it just makes sense.

"There's none of this slicing it and then you know holding it and ah can't be dealing with that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BH66X_0egqmlUo00
Then she will flip it over and slice in the opposite direction Credit: lyndseymjames/TikTok

She says to take off the outer layer of the onion leaving the root attached - then slice off the opposite end so it can lay flat.

Then, with one finger on the root to hold it in place, Lynsey makes incisions from top to bottom leaving roughly 1cm near the root to keep it all in place.

"So, you're literally cutting segments like an orange," she explains.

Once this is done, she says it should "look like a flower", then flip it over and slice in the opposite direction.

"Why would you do it any other way?" she asks.

Since being shared, the video has been liked over 100k times and received more than 1,600 comments from impressed viewers.

One said: "That's not weird that's genius."

Another asked: "Why have we all been cutting onions wrong?"

While a third said: "This just cured at least 99 life problems" .

One person admitted they use this method and doesn't "understand why nobody else does."

People are often sharing their own onion-cutting techniques, with some clever tricks to even stop you from crying.

We previously shared how to dice onions the right way, which is a popular cutting method.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NV09k_0egqmlUo00
The method leaves you with perfectly sliced onions in seconds Credit: lyndseymjames/TikTok

Comments / 23

Omnomaly
13h ago

I hate that this generation thinks that they have discovered things that have been done for decades (if not centuries in this case)

Reply
12
Guest
1d ago

there is only one way to chop or cut up an onion... and that way is... what ever way you do it

Reply
14
Kristin
1d ago

there are many ways of cutting an onion. depends on what it's being used for

Reply(4)
9
Comments / 0

Community Policy