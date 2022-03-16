ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State prioritizing big-time LB Cayden Jones early

By Michael Clark
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeralded in-state linebacker Cayden Jones...

The Spun

John Calipari Reacts To Louisville’s Rumored Hire

John Calipari is very happy about Louisville’s rumored hire for its men’s basketball head coach position. Louisville looks set to hire Kenny Payne, who’s currently an assistant with the New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under Calipari from 2014-2020 before going to New York. “Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins signs restricted free agent tender with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is still a wanted man by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced on Wednesday that Haskins signed a one-year restricted free agent tender after he was signed by the Steelers last offseason. Pittsburgh placed the tender on Haskins earlier this week and the player chose to sign instead of waiting to see if there was interest from other teams.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Big Lead

Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
weku.org

Kenny Payne ready for many challenges as Louisville coach

Kenny Payne has been hired as Louisville’s men’s basketball coach with a six-year contract through 2027-28 to lead the program. The University of Louisville Athletic Association approved the contract on Friday. Financial terms were not immediately available. Payne is a former Cardinal player and was introduced during a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTOP

Kellie Harper ready to coach 1st NCAA home game at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper never lost a home game in the women’s NCAA Tournament as a player, posting an perfect 8-0 mark. Now, she wants to extend that undefeated streak as a coach. In her third season on the sidelines at her alma mater,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

March Madness: Iowa offense to provide stiff test for Richmond in NCAA Tournament, Chris Mooney says

Arguably no team in college basketball will enter March Madness with more momentum than Iowa. The No. 5 seed Hawkeyes will face No. 12 Richmond on Thursday afternoon in Buffalo, N.Y., having won nine of their last 10 games — including the Big Ten Tournament. Next up, coach Fran McCaffery and All-American forward Keegan Murray will look to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
BUFFALO, NY

