I was left fuming after my baby’s nursery wrote on his tummy in PERMANENT marker to shame me to bring in nappies

By Leesa Smith
 5 days ago
WHEN Heather went to change her baby boy's nappy after a long day at work – she gasped and her blood immediately began to boil.

The American single mum-of-two was staring at words scrawled in a big bold black marker right across little Milo’s stomach.

Milo's mum was horrified when she saw the nursery had written on his stomach Credit: Kidspot
The writing wouldn't rub off - leading her to assume it had been done in permanent ink Credit: Kidspot

She was so livid that that she took to Facebook to confirm that she has every right to be as outraged as she felt.

“So… I need opinions. Am I right to be furious about this? Or am I overreacting? I really need your opinions guys, because I’m about to barge in this daycare tomorrow morning and have some words,” she began in her rant.

“Everyday, when I pick Fin and Milo up from daycare they put a daily report paper in Milo’s lunch box. It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes. I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that.”

So what she was faced with was this brutally unsubtle message screaming back at her from her toddler’s torso: “Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report”.

“Now keep in mind, I see several teachers at drop-off and several at pick-up. If I failed to see that he needs diapers a simple, ‘Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report’ would have done the trick from any of the many teachers there I see daily,” Heather rationally points out.

“But instead, I change his diaper this afternoon AND SEE THIS WRITTEN ON MY SON WITH MARKER. I’ve scrubbed it with several baby wipes and it’s not coming off. I had plans to take them to the beach to play, and now I can’t because my son has writing all over him.

“I’m a single mum with a full time job and two very young children. SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

Then Heather momentarily tries to see some sense in the extreme action.

“In the very worst case scenario, I can’t see anything other than ‘need diapers’ needing to be written. Why a big long message needed to be written across my son’s stomach is beyond me.”

Before she starts to get understandably incredulous again.“OR WRITE IT ON HIS DIAPER OR YA KNOW, JUST TELL ME?!?”

“The best part???? THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME," Heather reveals. "They’ve done this several months ago too."

And then she asked whether her anger is warranted.

“Help. Am I over-exaggerating? Give it to me straight people.”And needless to say of the 13k reactions, 21K shares and 267 comments – the vast majority were as equally as utterly gobsmacked as Heather is:

“File a report! Totally not OK or appropriate. I am so mad for you! You are human with a lot on your plate. It’s easy to miss a couple things - there are many better ways to go about informing you.”

“I AM SO SORRY. I cannot believe someone felt it was OK to mark your child. You are not overreacting. This is childish, unprofessional, and absolutely disgusting that someone would do this.”

“This is downright disgraceful and very inappropriate. You’re trying your damndest to make a living and make everything work not only for yourself but your babies. Heather this is uncalled for I am so sorry this happened. I’d be contacting the head person in charge and rip them a new one because this is disgusting and this should of never been done!”

This piece originally appeared on Kidspot and was republished here with permission.

i~see~racists
5d ago

Regardless you do not write on someone’s child or let them sit in their mess. Where are the adults? Very few posting here that’s for sure!

Patty Gauvin
5d ago

no one and I mean no one messes around with my babies when they was little and even when they're older no one messes with them thank God please whatever you do honey Sue that company and Sue whoever wrote on that baby's belly God bless you and God bless your heart and your babies too

AnimalLover
5d ago

Omg! Time to find another DayCare Center….. like NOW! Perhaps get an attorney and sue. Not so much for the money but so they NEVER do it to another child.

