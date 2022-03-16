We present Officer Doris Carter

La Marque Police Department

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

In honor of Women’s History Month, La Marque Police Department would also like to recognize the women that make up our rich history.

Many fearless and immaculate women have graced the halls of the La Marque Police Department.

The La Marque Police Department would like to honor Officer Doris Carter.

​Officer Carter was anointed with the moniker “Mother.”

Officer Carter has the historic distinction of being La Marque Police Department’s first African American Woman Police Officer.

Officer Carter started her career as a telecommunicator before attending the police academy. Officer Carter served the La Marque Police Department from 1978 until 1994.

​Those who knew and worked with Officer Carter described her as tough, but compassionate, hence the affectionate name “Mother.”

Please honor Officer Doris Carter & all of the women of the La Marque Police Department.