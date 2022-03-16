ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian ripped for 2013 Tweet how she ‘wants to get rich doing nothing’ before complaining ‘nobody wants to work’

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
KIM Kardashian has been ripped on social media for claiming she wants to “get rich without doing anything” in a 2013 tweet.

The Twitter post resurfaced after she complained in a recent interview that “nobody wants to work.”

Kim Kardashian was slammed for saying she wants to 'get rich without doing anything' Credit: VARIETY
Fans shared the old tweet on Reddit Credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian

Earlier this month, Kim, 41, faced severe backlash when she was asked to shared advice for women in business during her family’s Variety cover story.

She told the outlet: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king a** up and work.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

After her mom Kris Jenner, 66, and sister Kourtney, 42, agreed with Kim’s statement, she continued: “You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.

“Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life.

“No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.”

It appears Kim hasn’t always felt that way based off of an old tweet from 2013 that recently resurfaced.

Fans took to Reddit to share a screenshot of the the reality star’s old tweet, which read: “My goal in life has always been to get rich and successful without really doing anything.”

Alongside the photo, the initial Reddit user wrote: “Saw this deleted tweet and the sheer hypocrisy has me sent.”

Others rushed to the thread to share their thoughts, with one person commenting: "It’s completely hypocritical she’s just making a show of herself, I used to think it was a persona but now I just think she's not a good person."

An additional person called the tweet a "shame," while some Reddit users wondered if Kim's 2013 tweet was meant to be "sarcastic."

One fan wrote: "That’s not very 'get your f**king a** up and work' of you Kimberly."

INTERVIEW BACKLASH

Shortly after Kim made the controversial comments during the Kardashians' Variety cover story, fans rushed to Instagram to slam Kim as “out of touch" and "ignorant."

Meanwhile, others expressed their plans to boycott her brands SKIMS and KKW Beauty.

One Reddit user asked for clarification on how the Kardashians make their income, suggesting people stop buying their products.

They wrote: “I would encourage everyone who was offended by her attitude again yesterday to stop buying ANY of their products. That would at least put a real dent in their income they work so super hard for.

“I can't imagine their stuff is the best out there so just go find yourself a better makeup brand or .. swimsuit or whatever it is they sell.

“Unfollow them, don't like their instagram posts, don't buy that vogue issue because Kimmy is on the cover.”

Kim Kardashian wrote the tweet in 2013 Credit: Getty
Some fans wondered if the tweet was meant to be sarcastic Credit: Getty
The Kardashians posed on the cover of Variety together Credit: Variety

