Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s in ‘pain’ after sharing heartbreaking update on baby dreams with Travis Barker

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZLlo_0egqmOOD00

KOURTNEY Kardashian revealed she’s been in “pain” lately, just after giving an update on her IVF journey with her fiance Travis barker.

The 42-year-old shared the heartbreaking news in a clip from her upcoming Hulu series that the process has not been going well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2YAa_0egqmOOD00
Kourtney Kardashian revealed she’s been in 'pain' recently Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtZID_0egqmOOD00
This comes after she revealed she went 'into menopause' during her IVF journey Credit: Hulu

On Tuesday, Kourtney took to her Instagram Story to share that she’s been in some physical pain lately.

She showed off which product has been helping the most – an item from her fiance Travis’ wellness line.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum called the “pain relief cream” – which includes CBD, CBG, and CBC – an absolute “miracle worker”

Launched last year, Barker Wellness features CBD products “focused on empowering [fans] to live each day at [their] best,” according to its website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZ0UA_0egqmOOD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yruAe_0egqmOOD00

The musician added: “We place great value in being an all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free company.

“Whether you’re a drummer, a marathon runner, a full-time parent, have a generally active lifestyle, or could simply use a hand with life’s little pain points, we exist to help you show up at your best.”

The need to for a little muscle recovery help comes as Kourtney has been facing countless rumors that she's pregnant with her and Travis' first child together.

She recently hinted, though, that their attempts at trying for a baby were not successful in a brand new video.

The 42-year-old opened up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about her hopes of becoming pregnant via IVF but said it hasn't been going too well.

“Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF,” Kourtney said in a confessional during a new clip from the upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience," she added.

Kourt added: "The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause. … Literally into menopause.”

“Based off of what, a drug?” Kris asked, to which Kourtney replied, “Yes.”

All this comes after Kardashian fans were stunned when the Poosh founder revealed her intentions to have a baby with Travis in the new trailer for the family's upcoming show.

The trailer began with the mom of three admitting that "life without cameras was a big change for us."

A shot followed of Kourtney kissing Travis as her children played in her backyard.

Later in the clip, viewers got a look at Travis' proposal as Kourtney revealed she wants more kids.

She said in a voiceover: "Travis and I want to have a baby."

The couple were then shown visiting a doctor as they were instructed to "put a sample in this cup."

The reality star appeared to want privacy during the appointment and announced she was taking her microphone off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lExe1_0egqmOOD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sLar_0egqmOOD00

Kourtney already shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven with her ex Scott Disick.

Travis has two kids Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhS8S_0egqmOOD00
After getting engaged in October, Kourt and Travis shared in the Hulu trailer that they want to have a baby together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KV7TU_0egqmOOD00
The 42-year-old reality star has been facing countless rumors that she's already pregnant Credit: Hulu

