AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A child was rescued from a burning structure thanks to the quick actions made by our local first responders. “It’s definitely going to be one of the most memorable calls of my career,” said Matt Jolliff, Amarillo Fire Department. That call that Jolliff is referring to, came in at 9 a.m. last […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO