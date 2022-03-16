ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Micron Shares Are Ripping Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
 5 days ago
Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher Wednesday following bullish analyst coverage from Bernstein. Bernstein analyst Mark Li upgraded Micron from a Market...

