ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Forming good sleep habits as an older adult

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11h8mQ_0egqlY0S00

(WGHP) — The time change is a few days behind us.

Losing an hour’s sleep can be taxing, and it can be even more difficult for older adults.

Sleep problems become very common for many seniors, and even the slightest shift in sleep schedules can really negatively impact a person’s health.

Here are ways people can improve their sleep.

Stick to a routine

Keeping a regular bedtime helps your internal cycle stay on track. Experts say you should vary the time you go to bed by no more than 20 minutes a night if you can help it.

Stay away from “sleep distrupters”

Caffeine, alcohol and screens are no-nos right before you go to sleep.

Try and turn off your electronics at least half an hour before bed.

Get some outside

Exposure to natural sunlight can help regulate your body’s natural rhythm. If it’s too cold, even sitting by a sunny window can help.

Light exercise, like walking, in the late afternoon can also help, which can kill two birds with one stone. Working up a sweat and then cooling down encourages production of melatonin.

Practice ‘good sleep hygiene’

Creating a good sleep environment is important too. Experts say your room should be dark, cool and quiet. That last one is especially important for older adults because they’re more likely to be disrupted by nighttime noises than younger folks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Best Sleep Products for Adults That Really Work

From your mood to immune system, sleep affects nearly every corner of your body. Because grabbing quality shut-eye often takes more effort and planning than flicking the lights off, sleep innovators are pumping out some of the best sleep products to make it easier to get some solid sack time.
YOUTUBE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Problems#Caffeine#Birds#Alcohol#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
WISH-TV

Healthy sleeping habits for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sleep deprivation is a growing public health concern and March is known as Sleep Awareness Month. Dr. Harish Rao, the Associate Director of the Pediatric Sleep Program at Riley Children’s Health, stopped by Daybreak to discuss healthy sleeping habits for kids. “There’s a recent CDC...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TODAY.com

Can the way you sleep affect your eating habits? A nutritionist weighs in

Most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep each night, yet about 35% of Americans routinely miss the mark. Unfortunately, if you’re not sleeping well, it may be harder to eat well. Here’s how sleep influences your eating habits, plus science-backed ways to get more rest so you can nourish your body better.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Firefighters with poor sleep habits have worse overall health

A George Mason University study, published in Sleep Epidemiology, found that firefighters with poor sleep measures had worse cognitive performance and overall health. The study also found that chronic poor sleep would likely negatively affect physical performance on the job. To avoid sleep-related declines in occupational performance, the researchers recommended...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
KTLA.com

Dr. Rebecca Robbins details good sleep habits for sleep week

Dr. Rebecca Robbins joined us live to share great habits to implement to get your best sleep pegged to Sleep Awareness Week 2022. With daylight savings time on March 13, it is more important than ever to practice strong sleeping habits. Research shows that when we lose an hour of...
WTVW

The pandemic’s effect on the mental health of older adults

A recent editorial in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry contextualizes the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of older adults by reviewing recent studies. The editorial found that resilience of older adults has been apparent throughout the pandemic. They continue to experience lower rates of adverse mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX8 News

First grade teacher among 2 arrested for methamphetamine trafficking in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit arrested two suspects on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine on March 18. Antonisha Chambers, 34, has been charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy. The police department says Chambers is employed as […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem near North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man drove himself to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 12:51 p.m., officers responded when they were told about guns being fired near North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived, and witnesses said that a black Dodge […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
92.7 WOBM

8 ways to improve sleep habits for better eye health

"Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed ..." The saying may be synonymous with a good night's sleep, which is beneficial to eye health. It should be no surprise that adequate sleep helps replenish and rebuild our bodies after the wear and tear of daytime activity and stress, and the eyes are no exception, said Dr. Joseph Calderone, of Better Vision New Jersey in Cranford.
CRANFORD, NJ
FOX8 News

Man struck by gunfire in home during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An unidentified male victim was shot inside of a home at 2:46 a.m. in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to Winston-Salem police. Winston-Salem police say that they responded to a reported shooting on North Graham Avenue. On the scene, officers say they found the victim suffering from a minor non-life-threatening gunshot wound. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 person injured in Greensboro shooting on South Holden Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say that a person was shot on South Holden Road. Officers say they were responding to a report of a shooting at about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday on the 3300 block of South Holden Road when they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy