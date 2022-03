By the time series two of Netflix' Emily In Paris had landed, the show had not only reaffirmed itself as a mine of some of the most talked about fashion moments on TV, but also gave us a whole host of inspirational beauty looks to take inspiration from too. From Emily's perfect waves to Camille's enviably au naturel make-up, (and yes, we're still thinking about Lily Collins' impeccable brow game). One Emily In Paris character who also grabbed viewers' attention for all of the right reasons was Mindy, played by Ashley Park.

SKIN CARE ・ 15 HOURS AGO