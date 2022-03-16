ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Police: I-80 stop leads to discovery of 2 lbs. of pot

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man during a traffic stop on I-80 in Northumberland County after Troopers say they discovered 2 lbs. of marijuana.

Police investigate deaths of two people found in central PA home

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a traffic stop was conducted on March 6 for multiple traffic violations on a 2018 Tesla bearing California license plate in Turbot Township.

Investigators state “criminal activity” was visible leading to a search of the vehicle. As a result, Troopers say they discovered approximately 2 lbs. of marijuana in the possession of Samuel Jones, 37, of Brooklyn, New York.

Jones was arraigned and sent to the Northumberland County Jail. His bail was set at $25,000.

Comments / 8

Kimberly Skaggs
5d ago

and this is news why ? nobody cares who smokes pot anymore can we please step in from the stone ages....

K C Drumheller
5d ago

Criminal activity was visible but not the article nor the police state what the criminal activity was?🤔

Northumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
