Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine should accept it will not become a member of Nato, hinting at a potential key concession to Russia, which demanded such a guarantee before launching its deadly invasion three weeks ago.Speaking to military officials of the UK-led joint expeditionary force in a video message on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president, who has won plaudits around the world for his conduct during the war, said it was a “truth” that it would not join the military alliance.“Ukraine is not a member of Nato. We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open,...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO