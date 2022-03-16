ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booz Allen Agrees To Acquire EverWatch For Undisclosed Sum

By Akanksha Bakshi
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has agreed to acquire EverWatch, a provider of advanced solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. Deal terms were not disclosed. Reston,...

AGRICULTURE
