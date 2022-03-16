Booz Allen Agrees To Acquire EverWatch For Undisclosed Sum

Acquisition will bolster the range of services offered to corporate clients and creates a new client acquisition channel for J.P. Morgan's wealth management businesses. NEW YORK and CORK, Ireland, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Global Shares, a leading cloud-based provider of share plan management software. Global Shares' employee ownership solutions cover the entire company lifecycle, and caters to corporates worldwide. The deal – the terms of which have not been disclosed – is subject to regulatory approvals and closing. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

