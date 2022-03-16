ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 7.07. This quarter, Suburban Propane Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.19 in Q4 and is now $0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.49%, which has increased by 0.35% from 8.14% last quarter. Most recently, Genie Energy reported...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#A Value#Suburban Propane Partners#Sph#Genie Energy#Gne#Ugi#Bepc
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.08% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In EXAS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.71 shares of Exact Sciences at the time with $100. This investment in EXAS would have produced an average annual return of 25.44%. Currently, Exact Sciences has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Sell More Than $321M Of 4 Stocks

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision today, with markets expecting a 25bps increase in the fed funds rate. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Which apparel stocks face tough Europe headwinds and a sector sleeper

Wedbush Securities says the situation in Ukraine is a key sentiment overhang for the apparel sector, which could weigh even more heavily on the group going forward. "Most notably, last week's news that Russian troops attacked a Ukrainian nuclear power plant seems to have been a 'game-changer' in the eyes of the public," noted analyst Tom Nikic.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

On the other end of growth investing sits value investing, a category made popular by Warren Buffett. Buying shares in solid businesses that are trading for less than what you think they're worth can be a lucrative investment strategy -- if you have patience. It certainly helped make the Oracle of Omaha one of the best investors of all time.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Synthetic Biologics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Synthetic Biologics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why WeWork Stock Lost 14% of Its Value in February

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of work-space company WeWork (...
STOCKS
Forbes

Moderna Stock Trades At Just 3x Earnings. Is It A Value Trap?

Moderna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) has declined by almost 45% thus far in 2022 and currently trades at about $130 per share. Following the big sell-off, Moderna stock now trades at a little over 4.5x consensus 2022 earnings. If we exclude Moderna’s sizable cash pile of over $17 billion, the stock trades at just a little over 3x 2022 earnings. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 trades at over 19x. So why is the stock trading so cheap? There are some real concerns regarding the long-term durability of Moderna’s current earnings. Moderna’s net margins stood at an incredible 68% in Q4 2021, and this probably isn’t sustainable beyond the pandemic. Moderna’s only revenue-generating product is its Covid-19 shot and the long-term outlook is hazy, given that the big initial vaccination drive of the early pandemic is now behind us, with the dominant omicron virus variant apparently resulting in a lower rate of severe disease compared to previous variants. Moreover, the markets are now looking beyond Covid-19, with investors re-positioning portfolios for the realities of surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and the unfortunate war in Ukraine.
STOCKS
Forbes

These Reasonably Valued Stocks Are A Solid Play On The Cloud And 5G

Our theme of Internet Infrastructure stocks, which includes companies that supply hardware and software that underpins the Internet, including processors, memory, fiber-optic cables, and switches, has declined by roughly 17% year-to-date. The decline is in line with the sell-off in the broader Nasdaq-100, amid rising interest rates, surging inflation, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
Benzinga

My 3 Swing Trades This Week: Are You Ready?

This article and the views within are from trader Gianni Di Poce. This article is only available to Benzinga Premium subscribers. 1. Resolute Forest Products RFP – 42% Return Potential. What’s Happening. Resolute Forest Products is a 200 year old wood-product manufacturing company which was born out of...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

An aging population increases demand for what home healthcare companies like LHC Group sell. Littelfuse is already crucial to the automotive industry, and that role will only grow as electric vehicle production increases. Both companies have notched triple-digit revenue growth over the past decade. You’re reading a free article with...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Is This Healthcare Stock a Value Trap?

The company's growth over the last year was quite impressive. There's nothing indicating that Organogenesis can repeat its recent feats. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Kingsport Times-News

5 Chinese Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Do You Have These Chinese Stocks On Your Watchlist Today?. Chinese stocks were skyrocketing across the board on Wednesday amid Beijing’s strong push to stabilize financial markets. This has lured investors to buy on dips after a relentless sell-off over the past few months. While the reassurance from Beijing has staged a strong comeback for Chinese stocks after what seemed like a bottomless decline, investors are wondering how sustainable this rebound can be. Could it be a dead cat bounce? Or is the bottom behind us? According to Chinese state media, it appears that the crackdown on technology companies could end soon. What’s more, Bloomberg reported earlier today that China is considering to let U.S. regulators inspect less sensitive companies’ audits to avoid potential delisting.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of America Stock In The Last 10 Years

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.97% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In BAC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 100.70 shares of Bank of America at the time with $1,000. This investment in BAC would have produced an average annual return of 16.16%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $346.26 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Strata Skin Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Strata Skin Sciences reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $2.34 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
116K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy