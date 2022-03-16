5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

Moderna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) has declined by almost 45% thus far in 2022 and currently trades at about $130 per share. Following the big sell-off, Moderna stock now trades at a little over 4.5x consensus 2022 earnings. If we exclude Moderna’s sizable cash pile of over $17 billion, the stock trades at just a little over 3x 2022 earnings. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 trades at over 19x. So why is the stock trading so cheap? There are some real concerns regarding the long-term durability of Moderna’s current earnings. Moderna’s net margins stood at an incredible 68% in Q4 2021, and this probably isn’t sustainable beyond the pandemic. Moderna’s only revenue-generating product is its Covid-19 shot and the long-term outlook is hazy, given that the big initial vaccination drive of the early pandemic is now behind us, with the dominant omicron virus variant apparently resulting in a lower rate of severe disease compared to previous variants. Moreover, the markets are now looking beyond Covid-19, with investors re-positioning portfolios for the realities of surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and the unfortunate war in Ukraine.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO