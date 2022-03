Though not affiliated with the Academy Awards, Distinctive Assets’ “Everyone Wins” gift bags tend to generate a fair share of headlines every year because people want to know who gets them (acting and directing nominees!) and what’s inside (free stuff!). That means this year everyone from Denzel Washington and Steven Spielberg to Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield will be presented with a mountain of swag (worth six figures!), doled out by Distinctive Assets which crossed the 20-year mark of curating the goods. “We are not only celebrating these incredible nominees but also a return to normalcy in a post-pandemic world,” says...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 HOUR AGO