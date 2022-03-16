ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Man Arrested as Fugitive from Justice

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A traffic stop Tuesday night in the village of Penn Yan resulted in a Penn Yan man being arrested as a fugitive from...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Police: Crime Lab Confirms Auburn Man Had Drugs in System Before Crash

Police say an Auburn man had a mixture of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in his system when he crashed his car back on October 30th of last year in Wayne County. 40-year-old Ralph Principio was found in the driver’s seat of his car that drove off Route 104 in the town of Huron and into a wooded area. At that time, deputies found Principio to be impaired by drugs and discovered drug paraphernalia, including a powdery substance, inside of his car.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Home in Auburn Hit By Rounds from Firearm

Just days after a fatal shooting on Perrine Street left one man dead, Auburn Police are investigating another incident of gunshots being fired in the city. Officers responded to Holley Street at around 11:30 last Friday night after several residents reported hearing several gunshots being fired and a car leaving at a high rate of speed. It was determined several rounds were fired from a firearm with a few striking a house in the area. Nobody inside was injured.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Accused of Petit Larceny at Walmart

A Waterloo man was arrested Saturday night on a petit larceny charge. Michael Ruiz is accused of passing all points of sale at the Seneca Falls Walmart and not paying for any of the merchandise in his possession. Ruiz was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories on...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Shooting Sends Victim to Hospital

A shooting in Ithaca has sent one person to the hospital. Ithaca Police say they responded to the intersection of West State and Plain Streets just before 3:00am for the report of a shooting. The person in question was shot multiple times and taken to a regional trauma center. Witnesses...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Yates County, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Killed in Weekend Car Accident

A 49-year old Ithaca man was killed in a two-car crash in Tompkins County over the weekend. Police say when they arrived at the scene on Route 13 in the town of Newfield just after one Saturday morning, one of the drivers was gone, and Joseph Arguello was trapped inside of his car. After firefighters extricated Arguello from the wreckage, he was taken to Robert Packer Hospital and pronounced dead.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Men Arrested for Stealing $1500 in Perfume in Victor

Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing nearly 15-hundred dollars worth of perfume. Ontario County Sheriffs Deputies say Joseph Krug and Joshua Buzard were arrested Wednesday afternoon after shoplifting approximately 15-hundred dollars worth of men’s fragrances from Ulta Cosmetics in Victor. Both men were given appearance tickets and Krug, who had an active warrant issued by Brighton Town Court, was transferred to their custody.
VICTOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Extradition#Seneca Falls Town Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Arrested for Drugs and Gun in Car

On March 11, 2022 at approximately 2:09 AM, members of the Ithaca Police Department conducted a. vehicle stop for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the course of the stop, the driver, Damien D. Blackman, (42) of Ithaca, New York was found to be in possession of approximately 6.7g...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant

On March 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested David E. King, age 43, of Auburn, New York. King was arrested on a Bench Warrant that was issued by the Seneca Falls Town Court after King failed to appear in Court for the original charge of Petit Larceny. King was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested After Dispute

On March 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kelsey M. Davoli, age 21, of Seneca Falls following an investigation into a reported dispute. Davoli is accused of pushing a fourteen year old in the presence of her two younger children and then calling 911 and reporting false information in regard to what occurred. Davoli was charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, both misdemeanors, one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree, both violations. Davoli was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. No one was injured during the incident and orders of protection were requested for the victims.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Driving without a License

A Seneca Falls man has been arrested for driving without a license. Police say they pulled over Jaun Rivera just after 1:00pm, Wednesday on State Route 5. Rivera was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator. Rivera was processed and released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Seneca Falls Court.
SENECA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop in the village. Anthony Mueller was observed driving on Brown Street while allegedly having a suspended New York State driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated and Mueller was cited for the offense. He was...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Homeless Woman Crashes Stolen Car

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a homeless woman following an investigation into the report of a stolen vehicle in the Town of Lyons. . Deputies arrested Stacy L. Buffett, age 44, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree. The charges stem from the report of a motor vehicle collision. It is alleged that while investigating the motor vehicle collision, Ms. Buffett was in possession of a stolen vehicle that was reported out of the Town of Lyons earlier that morning.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Police Warning About Potentially Fatal “Cocaine” In The Region

The following release was issued by the Ithaca Police Department on Friday:. “The Ithaca Police Department is aware that drugs being sold as cocaine in our area do not, in fact, contain any cocaine, but instead, contain opiates. This can cause individuals to overdose, potentially fatally, and thus the IPD would like to urge caution to anyone addicted to or using narcotics recreationally.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested After Failing to Show Up In Court-Three Times

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Macedon man on an arrest warrant out of Williamson Town Court. Deputies arrested Joshua D Barber, age 38, of Route 31 in the Town of Macedon Tuesday night on an Arrest Warrant. The original charge stems from an incident in the Town of Williamson on the 22nd of January 2022 where Barber was arrested by Deputies for Disorderly Conduct. Barber further failed to appear for his scheduled court appearance three times, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Barber was arrested at the Wayne County Jail on Route 31 in Lyons after Deputies learned he was being held on a separate incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy