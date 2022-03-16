Penn Yan Man Arrested as Fugitive from Justice
A traffic stop Tuesday night in the village of Penn Yan resulted in a Penn Yan man being arrested as a fugitive from...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A traffic stop Tuesday night in the village of Penn Yan resulted in a Penn Yan man being arrested as a fugitive from...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0