It’s more than just a numbers game for CFOs. The role of finance chief is continuing to evolve. But I think each CFO has experienced and processed the changes in their own way. Over the past few weeks, I’ve spoken with leaders at Adobe, Hormel Foods, Levi Strauss & Co., and AT&T Inc. I asked them each about how their role has changed over the years. From being more strategic to gaining knowledge in tech, these CFOs who have decades of experience understand that being flexible is key.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO