Great American Conference names top baseball players

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns is on a hot streak this month. On Monday, Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his performance last Monday through Sunday. It’s the second time in March he’s received the award and third time this season. Towns opened the week with a team-record 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs, beating the team 149-139. Another highlight came with his 30-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The 7-foot center has been a big part of the Wolves’ success this season. The team will at least make the play-in tournament. If the Wolves make it out of the play-in, or clinch a top six seed outright, it would be just the second playoff appearance for the team since 2004. The play-in tournament will take place April 12-15. The playoffs start April 16.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO