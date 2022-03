Three women and four kids who fled Russia's war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.

