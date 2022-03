Some Hideo Kojima tweets have been garnering considerable attention, as they may offer clues at what the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator is working on. Since the release of Death Stranding in 2019, there's been ample rumors and speculation pertaining to what Kojima is working on. And these rumors have varied wildly. The most common rumor has been that Kojima is working with PlayStation and Konami to revive his cancelled Silent Hills game. The second most common rumor claims almost the exact opposite, claiming Kojima is teaming up with Xbox for a new game. There have been some other rumors as well, but none of them have been very consequential. Meanwhile, according to Norman Reedus, Kojima is working on Death Stranding 2. If this is true, this would be a project with PlayStation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO